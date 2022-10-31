Sponsored: Where your love for the beautiful game and for swinging clubs meet this football season…

Wondering where to watch the World Cup in Dubai? As the epic event edges ever closer, Emirates Golf Club and Topgolf Dubai have unveiled plans for an incredible fan park, taking place from November 20 to December 18, that promises the ultimate football viewing experience.

There will be four dedicated areas across the Fan Park, where guests can enjoy a host of food and drinks as well as of course, the footie. These four locations include the popular live football destination – Football Central, The Yard at Topgolf Dubai and Spike Bar & Terrace, a much loved sports bar. Plus the newly launched Pavillion. So whether you’re looking for a relaxed setting or more of a place to party, there’s a suitable setting for everyone.

Food and drink deals

All four venues will be offering a plethora of deals for you to take advantage of:

Football Central & The Pavillion has two different packages, depending on the size of the group. Small group packages are suitable for four and offer one snack platter and eight drinks vouchers for Dhs495. While large group packages are suitable for ten guests, complete with two snack platters as well as 20 drinks vouchers for Dhs1,170. Alternatively for AED 100 you will get two beverage vouchers. Football Central offers an outdoor tent and grand stand setting with three mega screens each sized 8x5M, whilst The Pavillion offers a more exclusive indoor setting with table bookings for four guests or more with one giant screen takes the center stage.

The Yard at Topgolf has plenty of seating options which include booths and tables. Four seater tables require a minimum spend of Dhs1,000. While six and eight seater tables or booths have a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 and Dhs2,000 respectively. If you reserve your table for a minimum of four guests at The Yard, you will also receive an hour of gameplay voucher at Topgolf complimentary.

It’s happy hour at Spike Bar from 6pm to 8pm each day, with drinks from Dhs30, as well as combo meals that include a dish and one beverage starting from Dhs65.

Across the four venues you can enjoy the game from over 35 screens. That coupled with indoor and outdoor seating and an electric atmosphere make this a no brainer for the month-long football extravaganza.

Images: Provided