Go, go, go…

Tickets for The Script at Bla Bla sold out in a flash. But if you missed out, you’ll be pleased to hear 100 extra tickets just got released for tomorrow night’s gig.

The three-piece Irish rock band are set to delight audiences at The Tent at Bla Bla on Wednesday, October 5. The additional tickets are priced at Dhs499, inclusive of four house drinks. You can snap them up at ticketmaster.ae.

Famous for their string of hits that includes karaoke favourite The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, as well as number one singles For The First Time, Superheroes and Hall of Fame, The Script will perform all these and more when they land in the city.

It’s not the group’s first show in Dubai: they previously held a private concert at the Atlantis The Palm for the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner in November 2021. However, this will be their first public performance in the emirate, and we can’t wait to see them put on a serious show when they hit up Dubai’s all-day entertainment and beach club destination, Bla Bla Dubai.

Overlooking Ain Dubai, Bla Bla has over 20 bars and 3 restaurants under one roof and a brimming line up of events. Previous live acts to perform here include rapper Fatman Scoop, pop singer Youngr, and R&B singer Iyaz. The venue has promised a huge roster of international and local acts this winter, so we can’t wait to see who else comes to entertain audiences at Bla Bla in the coming months.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, 8pm, Wednesday October 5, Dhs499. Tel: (0)45844111 blabladubai.ae

Images: Social