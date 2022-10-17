If you enjoy the feeling of popping boba or the squish of tapioca, this is for you…

Boba tea has taken Dubai by storm. You can spot it on the menu of popular restaurants and cafes and it’s also pretty to look at, which makes it a winning ‘Gram photo.

It is known by a number of names: bubble tea, pearl milk tea, tapioca tea, or simply ‘boba’. It originated in Taiwan in the ’80s and has since become a globally loved drink. The sensation may not be for everybody, but the flavours and syrups really help elevate the drink. And there are numerous creations to try from simple to wonderful to weird and beyond.

Here are 5 places to get your bubble tea fix in Dubai

Booba

With various locations around Dubai, Booba is a fantastic place to head to if you need your craving for a popping drink satisfied. Booba has so many different options to choose from milk-based boba to juices and coffee-based. A must-try is the jasmine green tea juice with mango popping boba.

Booba, various locations in Dubai, booba.ae, @boobame

Bubbles & Boba

You have most probably walked past the Bubbles & Boba stall in Dubai Mall more times than you could count. The drinks here are not only delicious but refreshing, too. Bubbles & Boba have so many options to choose from including coffee flavours, tea-based drinks and even blended smoothies that have tapioca added to them after blending (of course). Try the strawberry and blueberry smoothie – it is absolutely scrumptious.

Bubbles & Boba, Dubai Mall, open Sun to Wed 10am to 12am, Thu to Sat 10am to 1am. @bubblesandboba

Latea

This beautiful tea house obviously has bubble tea on its already pretty extensive menu. Indulge in their one-litre bubble tea. Yes, an entire litre of delicious goodness – a sure way to satisfy the bubble tea craving.

Latea, various locations around the UAE. @lateauae

Koi Thé

The drinks here at Koi Thé (pronounced Koi ‘thay’) taste just as fabulous as they look. The cafe has a branch in the Mall of the Emirates and is the perfect refreshment between your shopping spree. Koi Thé will also open a second branch in The Dubai Mall – China Town (which will also be opening soon).

Koi Thé, Mall of The Emirates, open 10am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 338 3351 koithe.com @koitheuae

Tiger Sugar

A brand directly from the source. This Taiwanese boba tea shop now has four branches across Dubai and rightfully so. Their boba is everything you’d expect from an authentic cafe and more. Tiger Sugar follows the golden ratio for boba which provides you with the ultimate tapioca, milk tea experience.

Tiger Sugar, various locations in Dubai, tigersugar.ae, @tigersugarae