The Meydan Hotel is launching an exquisite new brunch at its international buffet restaurant, Farriers. If you’re looking for a family brunch with delicious food, an extensive beverage menu, and a children’s corner to keep the little ones entertained, then look no further than the weekly Farriers Saturday brunch, from 1pm to 4pm.

What to expect…

Surrounded by greenery and breathtaking views of the racecourse and Downtown Dubai, the restaurant features an all-you-can-eat buffet, live cooking stations, plus an outdoor terrace to take advantage of the cooler alfresco weather. What to eat? The restaurant has a wide variety of cuisines on offer to cater to all tastes. Think fresh seafood, live barbecue, mixed grill, vegetarian options, roast carvery, dessert station, and more.

With a superhero theme, children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero and can expect an appearance from their favourite superheroes as well as face painting, an arts and crafts corner, and live entertainment. Everything you need for a fun-filled family day.

Packages start from Dhs249 per person for soft drinks and fresh juices, Dhs399 for a wide selection of house beverages, wine, and cocktails, and Dhs499 for premium beverages including sparkling. Children under five dine for free and those aged five to 11 can get 50 per cent off.

The five-star hotel is located in the heart of Dubai, just a ten minute drive from Dubai Mall. The hotel combines contemporary luxury with exceptional dining options, outstanding infinity pool and world-class golfing range – all next to the world-famous Meydan Racecourse which hosts a five-month horse racing season from November to March.

Farriers Restaurant, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling. Children 0 to 5 years free. Children 6 to 11 Dhs125. themeydanhotel.com