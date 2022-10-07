On Wednesday November 2, you’ll be able to exchange a cucumber for a drink at venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi…

What started in Dubai in 2018 as a fun way to snag yourself a free drink has become an annual tradition, and we’re thrilled to say Cucumber Day is back this November. Whether you class the humble cucumber as a fruit or a vegetable, you’ll be able to exchange it for a free tipple across Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday November 2.

But for 2022, Cucumber Day is going digital, and rather than accepting cucumbers as currency for various gin-based drinks, this year the venues in question will be accepting a digitised cucumber token in exchange for a drink. Details on where and how to download your digital cucumber currency will be released soon.

If you’re in Dubai, you’ll be able to trade your token in for a gin and tonic, or one of a selection of fruity gin cocktails at casual venues including Irish pub, McCafferty’s; Mexican hotspot La Carnita; and the action-packed Top Golf. More upscale venues taking part include quirky cocktail bar Salmon Guru in Business Bay and DIFC’s sleek jazz bar, Jass Lounge.

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the capital is getting in on the action in 2022, with digital cucumber currency exchanged for a free drink at both Teatro and the St. Regis Bar on November 2.

The full list of venues will be announced very soon, so stay tuned.