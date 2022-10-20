Sponsored: Al Maha Desert Resort is the perfect winter getaway…

Dubai winter is the perfect time to get out exploring the places you might not have heard of yet, or have been on your bucket list for a while. Now that the temperature is finally enjoyable, we have a tempting suggestion of how to spend a perfect weekend in Dubai.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is a dreamy desert escape nestled in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve complete with a host of exciting activities and bespoke dining experiences. The boutique resort comes complete with 42 secluded suites, offering exclusivity, privacy and total tranquility.

With prices starting from Dhs4,400, a full-board staycation at Al Maha comprises of three meals and two desert activities per night, per guest. Guests can elevated their experience with variety of epicurean dining option such as an Instagrammable floating breakfast, a romantic dinner by the private pool terrace, or a unique opportunity to experience dune dining, at an additional cost.

For a truly special stay, the bespoke Spa Indulgence package is priced at Dhs4,800 and includes the ultimate pampering package to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. You can also upgrade to a Desert Romance package with an additional night’s stay, along with VIP amenities, a bottle of bubbles upon arrival, two desert activities and an exclusive romantic dinner on your private suite pool terrace, priced at Dhs5,000 per night.

Whether you’re planning something special or a one-of-a-kind event, Al Maha is on-hand to deliver a range of bespoke experiences to enjoy.

Desert dining

Dine on the resort’s finest signature dishes served under the twinkling canopy of stars in the secluded serenity of the desert. Al Maha’s bespoke dinner set-up features unique decorations such as antique flame torches and traditional Arabian carpets to create the perfect setting for an intimate dining experience.

Deck dining

Dine alfresco on your own private veranda with spectacular views of the conservation reserve and indulge in international and indigenous delicacies for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Floating breakfast

Enjoy an Instagrammable breakfast from the privacy of your own swimming pool overlooking the breathtaking Arabian desert landscape.

