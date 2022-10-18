Sponsored: This Halloween plan sounds fa-boo-lous…

There are plenty of places to visit in Dubai this Halloween season, but for a spot of non-spooky family-friendly fun, head to beachfront Myrra Restaurant where you can explore a gourd-geous pumpkin patch.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, Myrra is filling up the entire beachfront with different types and sizes of pumpkins. Only those who dine at the beachside restaurant will be granted exclusive access, so you don’t want to miss out.

But the decor isn’t just limited to the beach. The gorgeous interiors of Myrra restaurant are also going to be transformed and decked up with Halloween decorations. Don’t worry, it’s not too scary which means you can bring the kids. They will also be able to enjoy face painting.

The menu at Myrra will serve up its usual delicious food. For starters, there’s tuna carpaccio, kataifi-wrapped feta cheese, oysters, etc. There is a range of salads, and Greek pizzas from the restaurant’s wood-fired oven and mains which include a 48-hours braised lamb shoulder, grilled ribeye, josper-grilled tiger prawn and much more.

Want to share a meal with the table? There’s a mixed grilled platter, lobster and more. Save space for dessert as the sweet treats are inspired by autumn ingredients and pumpkin flavours.

For sips, there is a selection of Halloween-inspired beverages.

While this is not a requirement, you are encouraged to go dressed in your spooky best. Not only will you fit in with the vibe, but just think of the memories you will make posing at the pumpkin patch with loved ones.

Sound like fun? The perfect orange-hued pumpkin patch will be available for only one week from October 24 to 31, so make your reservations with the restaurant at reservation@myrrarestaurant.com or call 040 770 1433.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 29 and 30, Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Images: Myrra