Bringing the Far East to the Middle East, Asia Asia opens a third restaurant in the UAE…

If you’re a fan of Pier 7’s long-standing Pan-Asian hotspot, Asia Asia, you may be delighted to hear that the restaurant has just opened in Grand Millennium Business Bay. After opening its second restaurant on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island earlier this year, Asia Asia Business Bay overlooks Dubai Water Canal with a large terrace for guests to dine alfresco.

As you enter, the exquisite restaurant immediately transports you to the ancient Spice Route through opulent interiors and hand-sourced collectible antiques, furniture, and art from around the world. Seating 280 guests at a time, the 750sqm venue features semi-private lounges, a DJ booth, live kitchen and a sushi bar, and outdoor terrace.

Known for its lively weekly lineup of events, Asia Asia Business Bay will host its Go Geisha Ladies’ Night every Thursday starting Thursday, October 20, followed by their Spice Route Brunch every Saturday, Sushi Sundays, and a brand new business lunch every weekday.

On the menu? From dim sum to sushi platters, crispy aromatic duck to red curry, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s Asian food cravings. Save enough room for dessert to try the Asia Asia Mochi.

As part of the Solutions Leisure group, Asia Asia will join Lock, Stock, and Barrel inside the five-star hotel. Co-Founder and CEO of Solutions Leisure, Paul Evans, said, “Asia Asia was one of our most loved masterpieces, introducing an entirely new dining experience to the UAE region – one we have proudly succeeded at driving forward over the past seven years.

“With the invitation to open not one, but two additional venues in the Grand Millennium Business Bay property, and the already-success of Lock, Stock & Barrel in the five-star destination, the launch of Asia Asia and its magic to the precinct is set to create something truly special. We are both excited and grateful for the opportunity of growth with such inspiring, supportive industry leaders, and look forward to a long and fruitful future, bringing the UAE more of what they love.”

Asia Asia, Level 2, Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai. Bookings: dubai.asia-asia.com

Images: Provided