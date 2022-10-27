The super fun family festival is set to return for a 2022 showdown…

The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) is returning to Abu Dhabi’s Corniche this December and, after a huge event last year, we’re expecting big things from 2022.

It’s an event to celebrate the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. And the festivities are expansive, with the grounds setting up and occupying a huge swathe of seafront Corniche leisure space.

There’s not a whole lot of confirmed information on the content, and what the 2022 edition will look like at the moment but we do know that it’s taking place between December 9 and 18, and tickets have traditionally gone on sale in early November. And using the classic ‘wild speculation x what happened last year’ journalistic collaboration — we have some theories about what to expect.

The family focused fun is usually compartmentalised into themed zones set alongside an entertainment space, with enwisening opportunities and culinary indulgences served on the side. There’s a strong thrill-culture balance. And we’re all about those ratios.

We also know that the excitement will be segmented into: The Amusement Zone; Thrill Zone; Inspire Space; Live Arena; Shopping District and Food Hub. In 2021 there was a High Joint (one of our favourite UAE burger JOINTS) pop-up, a World of Nickelodeon, parkour course, fireworks and Rick and Morty laser tag.

MOTN also usually includes a few concerts with a blend of local, regional and international artists. The highlight of last year’s gig list, was undoubtedly Craig David who brought the festival to a close in the most spectacular of fashions. He was literally born to do it.

We cannot wait to see what 2022 has in store for us. MOTN we are ready for you…

Images: Provided