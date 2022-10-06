Add the sleek spot to your party plans…

It’s become a fail-safe Dubai hotspot for amazing DJ sets, a brilliant party brunch and picture-perfect sundowners, and as it gears up for a new season, Iris Dubai has reopened with an elevated new look.

Welcoming guests from Friday October 7, the swanky outdoor lounge at Meydan is now encased in a dazzling glasshouse, complete with a retractable roof and a seven-metre tree serving as an Insta-worthy centre piece. Now split into three spaces, the beloved Iris lounge returns for your partying pleasure this weekend, but you’ll have to wait a little while longer for the other two spaces. Later this year, the current Iris indoor will return as a nightclub, and will be complimented by a casual yet refined open-air pizza bar.

The opening event this Friday will celebrate Iris’ incredible transformation in suitably lively fashion, with a headline set from internationally acclaimed DJ, Damian Lazarus. The event will see the electronic music producer bring his Wild is Love event to Meydan for the first time.

Fans heading to the new venue will be welcomed into Iris’ futuristic new world, where you’ll still be able to enjoy alfresco sundowners and open-air DJ sets until midnight, when the retractable roof closes for a more intimate feel. There’s also a verdant Iris garden, where you’ll find the glasshouse scattered with greenery and flooding with natural light to make this covered spot feel like a pretty secret garden.

An additional bar at Iris takes the total to four, each dedicated to offering best-in-class mixology from a newly upgraded cocktail menu. The most talked about bathrooms in town, you’ll be pleased to hear, return in their original form, all hand-painted pods pumping out music.

But one thing you can be sure of as Iris returns, is that the same epic vibes remain.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, reopens Friday October 7. Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com