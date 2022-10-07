The country that has captured our hearts…

From Dubai famous landmarks to skyline shots, here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram…

Dubai’s cityscape

Nights at the Museum of the Future

Views from the Dubai Metro

Sliding into the weekend like…

The famous Deira Clock Tower

Misty mornings at Bluewaters

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at night

The peaceful Al Ain Oasis

A serene night in Sharjah

