Bask in the flavoursome delights as Rosa’s Thai opens its first international location…

Well-known amongst the British community, Rosa’s Thai is an authentic restaurant opening in Dubai today, Saturday October 22. This is the first international branch for the brand, and now Dubai diners will be treated to signature dishes that are made using only the best of Thai produce.

Delicious Thai in Dubai

Dubai’s culinary scene doesn’t have an abundance of traditional and authentic Thai restaurants, so Rosa’s Thai is hoping to fill that gap. The interior of the restaurant is fun, bright and welcoming, with brightly coloured crockery and leafy hanging plants and a trickling of photos that share insight into the history of the restaurant.

Rosa’s Thai had humble beginnings as a market stall in London’s Brick Lane in 2007. There, Chef Saiphin Moore served time-honoured classics for lunchtime crowds. Shortly after this the first restaurant opened and quickly became synonymous with simple, fresh and authentic Thai food.

Sharing platters with prawn crackers, satay and spring rolls, as well as classics including green and red curries, sweet corn patties and of course Pad Thai. Nutty flavours, fresh lime and Thai basil accompanied by refreshing mocktails, iced Thai tea and even bubble tea; Rosa’s Thai menu encapsulates everything Thai cuisine stands for.

The Grand Opening

As part of the grand opening of the branch, Rosa’s Thai will be offering guests 50 per cent off on food on Monday October 24 and Tuesday October 25. Reservations can be made as of Saturday October 22.

Rosa’s Thai is part of hospitality group, Eathos, who are the masters behind other Dubai concepts such as SushiArt and Tortilla. Eathos’ core focus is launching world class casual dining establishments in the region and have achieved just that by bringing Rosa’s Thai to Dubai.

Rosa’s Thai, The Walk, JBR, Open Saturday October 22, with 50 per cent discount on Oct 24 and 25. Tel: (0)4 564 4969. rosathaiarabia.com, @rosasthaiarabia