Sponsored: Indulge in dishes from both the land and the sea…

For a spot of brunch the whole family will enjoy, make your way to Mezzerie at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The all-new family-friendly brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and is packed with plenty of live entertainment acts and feel-good vibes.

The menu features a number of culinary options from both the land and sea. Start off with fresh locally sourced produce from the salad bar before you dig into charcoal-grilled tomahawks and Australian Black Angus steaks at the grill station.

Seafood fans can relish freshly cured salmon, tuna carpaccio and red snapper ceviche, and an assortment of sushi from the dedicated Japanese counter.

Your sweet treat comes from the dessert trolley with sweet treats such as tropical baked cheesecake, and the signature yuzu cream and matcha hazelnut crunch cake.

For the adults, its Dhs395 for the soft drinks package, Dhs495 for the house drink package and Dhs550 for bubbles. For little ones between the ages of 10 and 14, it’s Dhs198 each. Under 10s can dine for free.

For a bit of fun, little ones ages four to 12 can enjoy complimentary access to the hotel’s Coco’s Kids Club. There are unlimited social activities including arts and crafts and construction games. It’s a great way to keep the little ones busy while the adults unwind and dine.

There’s even a happy hour where adults can continue the fun with the happy hour offer at Peacock Alley located in the resort’s upper lobby. Besides lip-smacking signature cocktails, you can soak in 180-degree views of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy the sunset.

Reserve a table with the restaurant on 04 818 2153.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly, Dhs198 kids aged six to 14, free kids under 10. Tel: (0)4 818 2153. @mezzerie hilton.com

Images: Mezzerie