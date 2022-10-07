Sponsored: A 10-metre screen ensures you won’t miss a minute of the footballing action…

Football fans looking for a fan zone atmosphere, pool access and a beautiful backdrop should look no further than Shangri-La Dubai during the World Cup festivities. The hotel’s popular iKandy lounge is turning into a fan zone with a chic twist from Monday November 21 to Sunday December 18.

As well as showing all the live sporting action on a huge 10-metre super screen, there will be plenty of off-pitch action as the pretty poolside lounge is taken over with football fever. Multiple screens throughout the venue let fans watch from any angle, or for a more VIP experience guests can book private tables with a front row seat to all of the football matches. Backdropped by the Burj Khalifa and lit with neon pink and turquoise hues, perch up at one of the relaxing lounge tables or make a splash with pool access, both offering the perfect vantage point for watching each 90-minute session of fancy footwork.

There’ll be a party vibe from kick off until the final whistle, with live entertainment iKandy style, and music both before and after the matches.

Guests have the option to either order from the a la carte menu of this tropical oasis with fresh salads, hot mezze and sharing platters, or enjoy one of the combo deals. Gather your mates and enjoy a bucket of beers paired with either a burger, pizza or sliders for Dhs299.

iKandy, Shangri-La, Downtown Dubai, 9am to 2am daily, November 21 to December 18. Tel: (0)4 405 2703, shangri-la.com