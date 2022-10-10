Sponsored: Oktoberfest, football and so much more…

One of the best sports bars in JLT is finally back and it’s better than ever before. This season TJ’s is kicking things into high gear with festivities, fun and football.

TJ’s, the cool neighbourhood sports bar in Taj JLT is sure to be the local watering hole for nearby residents this season. It starts out with their incredible Oktoberfest events held twice a week from Friday October 7, then the venue will transform into a fantastic fan zone, to which they are inviting sports fans of the football and cricket variety to enjoy all that TJ’s has to offer.

Here’s three reasons why you should visit TJ’s Playground at Taj Jumeriah Lake Towers.

For its pop up fan zone tent

With fan zones a plenty scattered across this city in preparation for the FIFA World Cup, TJ’s stands out with one of the biggest in the area holding 150 people. The pop up tent will host all your favourite sporting events, whether its the Premier League or the T20 Cricket World Cup, the giant screens will play it all.

Entertainment in between games

Decked out with huge LED screens, this is the ultimate place to gather with your mates and catch all the ball chasing events. But thats not all, for some extra enjoyment TJ’s is also hosting several exciting games and activities that will make the experience all the more memorable.

Oktober-festivities

Lets also not forget that it is the incredible month of October which means that TJ’s will be hosting their very first Oktoberfest. Every Friday and Saturday, head down to the bar and enjoy live music direct from Germany with DJ Sabrina Terence. An authentic Oktoberfest menu means there will be a wide range of delicious bratwursts and beers.

TJ’s Playground, Level 3, Taj Hotel, Jumeriah Lake Towers, open Sun to Thu 5pm onwards, Fri 11am onwards. Tel: (058) 857 3554, tajhotels.com, @tjs.dubai