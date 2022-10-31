We’re talking about Em Sherif Sea Café and Lillet Sundown Bar…

In fair Abu Dhabi, where we’re laying this scene, a brand new pair of star-swooned stunners take their stand. The venues, though very different, are both alike in dignity, and easy-on-the eye aesthetics. There’s Lillet Sundown Bar, at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal and Em Sherif Sea Café at Rosewood Hotel. Join us on this show and tell of the life gourmet, as we look through the keyhole of a new pool bar and a sea view gastro café.

Em Sherif Sea Café

Em Sherif made a dazzling capital debut at West Bay earlier this year, and now its sister venue — also a luxurious Beiruti import — Em Sherif Sea Café has now landed in Abu Dhabi. You’ll find it at refined house of style, Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island, offering dreamy waterfront views, a sophisticated Lebanese-Mediterranean design theme and a menu populated with award-winning Levantine cuisine.

Highlights from the kitchen include the raw red sea bream; shrimp Provençale; samak rass asfour; whole roasted cauliflower in tahini and spicy pickled walnut dip; and hindbeh bil zeit. If you prefer your meals styled with a more meaty cut — the restaurant also comes complete with its very own beef bar offering a selection of grilled fare, prepared a la minute including aged cote de boeuf, ribeye, striploin, and Wagyu tenderloin.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, daily 1pm to 11.30pm, @emsherifseacafe.abudhabi

The Lillet Sundown Bar

The second entry in this polished pairing, is the brand new alfresco poolside haunt, Lillet at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. It’s got Ritz Riviera chic in its design DNA, with Parisian style furnishings, Cote D’Azur beach club vibes, a liver DJ curated soundtrack — and views over the infinity pool and the hotel’s lush gardens. Its specialist subject is craft mixology, offering a range of clever beverages for that elevated sort of sundowner session. The menu goes hard on modern Mediterranean classics and there’s a special ‘Aperitif’ experience (the details of which are still TBC) available daily between 7pm and 10pm.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, 11am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 818 8203, abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com

Images: provided