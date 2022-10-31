UAE fuel prices to increase in November…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of November.

From November 1, petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.32 per litre, an increase from Dh3.03 per litre in October. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.20 per litre, an increase from Dhs2.92.

Diesel will also see an increase in price to Dhs4.01 per litre, an increase from Dhs3.76 last month.

Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to October 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23