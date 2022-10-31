UAE petrol prices announced for November 2022
If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of November.
From November 1, petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.32 per litre, an increase from Dh3.03 per litre in October. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.20 per litre, an increase from Dhs2.92.
Diesel will also see an increase in price to Dhs4.01 per litre, an increase from Dhs3.76 last month.
Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to October 2022.
2022
January: Dhs2.65
February: Dhs2.94
March: Dhs3.23
May: Dhs3.66
June: Dhs4.15
July: Dhs4.63
August: Dhs4.03
September: Dhs3.41
October: Dhs3.03
November: Dhs3.32
2021
January: Dhs1.91
February: Dhs1.91
March: Dhs2.21
April: Dhs2.29
May: Dhs2.30
July: Dhs2.47
October: Dhs2.60
November: Dhs2.80
December: Dhs2.77
All prices include the five per cent VAT.
The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting petrol prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.