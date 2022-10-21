Sponsored: That’s Friday and Saturday sorted then…

Brunch is the Abu Dhabi ex-pat community’s unofficial favourite sport. And if you’re not already convinced that it’s a sport, allow us to explain our thinking. There’s the excited anticipation ahead of kick off, the ‘fancy joining me for another round?’ buffet relay event, the straight-to-dessert dash, the post-brunch unsynchronised dancing and if you plonk us in front of a cheese board, you might just see a world record in action.

Settled? Ok then — we’re recommending you enroll in a triathlon of weeking brunching. We’ve got one shoreline Friday evening brunch, followed by another coastal event on the Saturday. And then there’s a bonus ‘coming soon’ event, also on Saturdays, and it’s one you’ve still got time to train for. But we advise you to pace yourselves, brunching after all is a marathon, not a sprint.

Mykonos Friday Night Brunch, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Hit the weekend track running with this sophisticated soiree. Styled with studied Greek Island allure, Mykonos is undoubtedly one of the best additions to the capital’s dining scene this year. Its waterfront perch with sultry sea views, luxurious Mediterranean menu and breezy sophistication give it a truly unique ensemble charm. It also offers one of the best value Friday night brunches on the circuit.

Taking place weekly, between 7pm and 11pm — with the option of alfresco dining, there’s a heady mix of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine, flame-cooked fare from the grill, sushi, vegetarian-friendly options, Baleric beats from a live DJ and your choice of beverage package. The soft beverage inclusion is charged at just Dhs199 and it’s only Dhs299 to enjoy your evening with access to free-flow house drinks.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Fri 7pm to 11pm (three-hour package), Dhs199 soft Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

West Bay Lounge Saturday Brunch, Radisson Blu Abu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

You may need to limber up for the main event on Saturday for there are some incredible ways for you to ‘make a day of it’. Head to West Bay and enjoy the gastronomic revelry of a beachfront Saturday brunch (priced from Dhs249). Taking place under the expansive timber frame and fabric island life cabana, there’s a little something for everyone On the menu — you can enjoy deliciously tender-grilled meats, ocean-fresh sushi rolls, garden salads, freshly-baked pieces of bread, and assorted plates of nibbles for those inclined to share. And as a hugely important extra, access to the West Bay pool and beach comes free with the premium Champagne packages (Dhs479).

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Coming soon: I SEA-food Saturdays Brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

Off the back of the incredibly successful Friday night brunch, Mykonos will soon be launching a brand new Saturday event. Starting on November 5, the Greek Seafood Brunch invites you to feast on the fruits of the ocean. Fresh from the catch, the expert chefs of Mykonos’ kitchen team will dress, prepare and grill to perfection a wide range of fish and fruit de mer.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Images: Provided