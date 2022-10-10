And you’ll be able to check-in this year…

It was a sad day when the beloved Dubai Marina Yacht Club closed its doors in January 2017. Back then, we were promised a new Emaar hospitality concept, and now we can reveal what that is: Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, an 158-room hotel and residences.

The soaring new hotel and residences will open in the final quarter of the year, so it won’t be long until you’ll be able to enjoy the gorgeous views of the yacht-filled Marina from the prime plot on the waters’ edge.

Alongside an array of contemporary guest rooms and suites, the new Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club promises an array of facilities for work and play. A collection of yet-to-be-announced dining options promise to make the most of the marina views, while the business facilities will include social working spaces for digital nomads looking to get creative in fresh surroundings.

Elsewhere, there will be a state-of-the-art gym and a refreshing, temperature-controlled pool. And of course, with Dubai Marina right on your doorstep, there’s a whole world of exploration to be done. whether it’s a stroll along Marina Walk, making the most of Pier 7′s vibrant nightlife, or hitting the beach at JBR, this new hotel promises to be the perfect base.

We’re not yet sure whether the new Vida hotel will be pet-friendly like its other counterparts across the city. But we are promised Vida Hotels & Resorts’ signature neighbourhood feel with a relaxed, friendly vibe.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, opening Q4, 2022. vidahotels.com/en/