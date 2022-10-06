Afro beats and a car park rave await you…

Gearing up for the weekend? There are loads of fun parties and events to attend in the city. But we’re more interested in the dancing sort of fun. Jamming out on the sand or in a parking lot, the options are endless this weekend in Dubai.

October 7, Friday

Damian Lazerus – Iris Dubai

The much-loved Iris is back this weekend with a grand reopening with DJ Damian Lazerus. It’s a guaranteed banging night out with the contemporary house and techno scene genius. Doors open at 9pm.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Meydan Dubai, Fri Oct 7, 9pm. Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com, @irisdubai

Frsh – Surf Club

One of the city’s most adored musical artists is back. Frsh is performing at Surf Club from 6pm onwards. The open air and the smell of the sea, accompanied by the most incredible old-school vibes make Surf Club Frsh Nights the perfect place to start any weekend.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeriah, Fri Oct 7 from 6pm onward. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

October 8, Saturday

P7 Arena – Techno Night

The famous French techno star is performing this weekend alongside some of the biggest names in the Techno industry. This one-night-only event promises to excite and enthral EDM enthusiasts. DJ Teho is joining forces with DJ Bullseye for a historic evening at the parking lot of the Media One Hotel. It is priced at Dhs150 per person. Purchase your ticket here.

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat Oct 8 8pm, Dhs150, @p7arena

Vagabond – Surf Club

Every weekend at Surf Club, guests can expect international artists and live performances from DJs at Vagabond by Surf Club. This weekend the co-founder of Bodyrockers, Kaz James, will be bringing his botanical beats to Dubai’s beach. Tickets aren’t needed but reservations are essential.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeriah, Sat Oct 8 from midday onwards. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Can’t wait? Here’s what’s happening tonight…

Felo Le Tee – Vii

This Amapiano DJ is performing at Secret Garden tonight. For those who aren’t aware, Amapiano is a style of house music that is a blend of deep house, jazz and lounge that emerged from South Africa. Head down to Secret Garden and enjoy the laid back vibes. Ladies can enjoy unlimited sushi and house drinks for only Dhs129 until 1am, while the guys can enjoy two free drinks and entry for Dhs200 until 1am.

Vii Dubai, Secret Garden, Sheikh Zayed Road, Thu Oct 6 from 9pm, ladies D129 for unlimited sushi and drinks until 1am, gents Dhs200 two drinks and entry until 1am. Tel: (052) 750 5777. Book your tickets here.

Images: Supplied and social