Happy 51st birthday UAE…

Public and private sectors will enjoy days off for Commemoration Day and the UAE’s 51sr National Day. The holiday will run from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4.

In line with the well-established tradition of free parking over public holidays in Abu Dhabi, charges will not be collected at Mawaqif outdoor parking bays and from the Darb toll gates over the festive period.

مواعيد عمل خدماتنا خلال عطلة يوم الشهيد واليوم الوطني – علما بأنه يمكنكم الحصول على خدماتنا عبر الموقع الالكتروني https://t.co/2oM7KltsRT

أو مركز اتصال دعم الخدمات 800850 pic.twitter.com/iFj67iP3gB — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) November 30, 2022

Parking

The ITC has now confirmed that the hiatus on Mawaqif parking fees will begin on the morning of Commemoration Day, Thursday, December 1, and will finish at 7.59am on the morning of Monday, December 5 — when the requirement to pay for parking will resume.

Darb

The suspension of Darb charges, that is the toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will also being on the morning of Thursday December 1, and finish on the morning of Monday, December 4, 2021. After that, the toll gates located on the relevant Abu Dhabi bridges will once again start collecting charges over peak periods from 7am to 9am, and 4pm to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Customer Happiness Centres

Will not be available from Thursday, December 1 until Monday, December 5, 2021.

Public transport

Buses will run on their usual National holiday and weekend service schedule. We strongly advise using the Darbi app, for up to the minute public transport scheduling information.

Ferries will continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Handy Helplines

DMT Service Support Centre: (800) 850

Taxi Service Call Centre: (600) 53 53 53

Images: Provided