Sponsored: Eclectic Mediterranean dishes are laced with influence from Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan food…

Looking to treat your tastebuds this week? Then make your way to Asil, a stunning restaurant inspired by the Orient in Rixos Premium Dubai.

This season, chef Mouhamad Ourad has created a sensational new menu, fusing oriental flavours with Mediterranean delicacies for a menu of flavour-packed, all-pleasing dishes for lunch and dinner. Perfectly perched on JBR, the restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating, but now the cooler weather has returned few places are better than the chic terrace for dining with breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and Jumeirah Beach.

The new menu is packed with beloved Lebanese, Turkish and Moroccan flavours dominating a rich sharing menu that brings to life authentic and creative Mediterranean cuisine.

Among the highlights, the extensive raw offering allows guests to slurp on fresh shucks of Saint Vaast Oyster and taste the array of citrus notes packed into the divine tuna tartare. The Hot Mezzes selection features the likes of duck pastilla, a refined high-quality duck meat, wrapped filo pastry and topped with almond tuille and orange puree; the popular Kebbeh Mishwiye, a Lebanese classic served with Turkish-style yogurt and cucumber; and the scrumptious grilled octopus, leg of octopus served with cauliflower puree and green harissa.

For mains, you won’t want to miss the moreish lamb chop with Shish barak, served with yoghurt sauce and a mint garlic benedict or the mouthwatering lobster cousous with a warming lobster bisque and seasonal vegetables. Vegans are catered to with the one-of-a-kind Asil Vegan heaven, a mix of grilled fresh artichoke, oyster king mushrooms, orange prunes relish served with Barigoule sauce.

Couple this fantastic new menu with beautiful terrace views and an impressive shisha menu, and you’ve got the perfect place to dine this week.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 1pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 520 0055, asilrestaurant.com, @asildubai