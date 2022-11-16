Recover from Christmas Day or keep the party going…

Boxing Day is traditionally a day to take stock – and take some time to chill after the Christmas Day festivities. This year, celebrate Boxing Day in Dubai with live game screenings, free-flowing beverages and more…

Here are 5 places to celebrate Boxing Day in Dubai

Eataly at The Beach

Nurse your sore head with a three-or four-course menu at Eataly by The Beach. The licensed spot is offering a season menu of Italian dishes, alongside a free flow of beverages on December 26.

Eataly at The Beach, Pavilion, JBR, three course: Dhs225 food only, Dhs375 wine pairing, four course: Dhs285 food only, Dhs425 wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 561 1185. @eatalyatthebeachdubai

Habtoor Grand Resort

Enjoy a laidback brunch with an English roast set menu at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection’s Underground Pub. Dishes will be accompanied by buckets of beers and live game screenings.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, from 1pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. @habtoorgrandresort

Hell’s Kitchen

Boxing Day is all about relaxing and letting someone else take care of the dinner, so put your trust in the capable hands of Gordan Ramsay’s team at Hell’s Kitchen. Indulge in a decedent roast, with the option of turkey, beef, chicken, lamb, or beetroot wellington. Each is served with delicious sides and hand-crafted cocktails.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 adults, Dhs125 children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesarsdubai.ae

McGettigan’s

Allow McGettigan’s to cure you on Boxing Day with its tried and tested method of live sports, music, great food and drinks. The festivities are available at the JLT, Souk Madinat, Dubai World Trade Centre and City Walk branches.

McGettigan’s, from 10am (JLT and Madinat), or 12pm (DWTC and City Walk). mcgettigans.com

Mina’s Kitchen

Complete your Christmas with a bang at Mina’s Kitchen’s famed brunch. We hope you don’t fill up over the weekend, as come Monday there’s more grazing to be had across the extensive buffet.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Resort and Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb