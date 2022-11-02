Tickets start from Dhs350 for the epic festival next February…

Party people, assemble! Tickets are now on sale for the first Elrow XXL party in Dubai, which will take place at Dubai Design District on Saturday February 18.

Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday November 2, and first release are already sold out. Second release general admission tickets are now available via platinumlist.net priced at Dhs350.

For this epic one-day festival, the brand are promising one of the biggest stages they’ve ever produced, bringing the humongous and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage to the Middle East for the first time. With a pirate ship at the centre, it’s fittingly backdropped by the picturesque Dubai Canal to create an epic canvas for one of the city’s most extravagant events.

Elrow’s iconic fiestas have made the brand one of the biggest names on the house music event circuit around the world. Known for its flamboyant and over-the-top decorations, costumes and confetti showers – expect to transcend into a unique carnival fantasy land.

But not only should you expect thousands of inflatables, creative costumes and fun surprises along the way, fans can also look forward to a stellar night of the best house music. While the line-up is being kept tightly under-wraps for now, we expect that a huge announcement is on the way.

Elrow events have been to Dubai before, and if you were clubbing in Dubai pre-pandemic, you’ll likely remember some of their smaller events at Soho Beach in 2018 and 2019. But for this super-sized festival, fans can expect a bigger site, more names, and one the biggest stage productions ever seen in the UAE.

See you there?

Elrow XXL, Dubai, Dubai Design District, February 18, 2023. elrowdubai.com