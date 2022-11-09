Sponsored: It’s a capital way to spend a Saturday…

If you’re a homesick Brit craving a taste of home, or a foodie that enjoys quintessential British flavours, then look no further. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is serving up a new British-themed brunch that invites lovers of everything English to dive into all the best tastes and flavours of Britain’s varied cuisine.

‘Pardon My Brunch’ takes place every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, complete with an array of live cooking stations inspired by the diverse London neighbourhoods, fabulous decor and live entertainment.

Indulge in light nibbles from ‘The Royal Platter’ with octopus carpaccio and beef cecina. When your stomach lined and ready for your main course, there’s a plethora of English classics to feast on. From the famed beef wellington to Shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, fish and chips and of course classic English curries, every taste is catered to.

To polish off your meal, treat yourself to an array of home-baked staples such as Bakewell tarts or a summery Eaton Mess. And don’t miss out on the interactive dessert show, a unique experience that is unlike any other.

What is brunch without drinks? Wash it all down with spirits, wine and draught beers all available.

To match the vibes of the cuisine, the restaurant will be filled with festive elements to create a truly British feel. If you have never seen the iconic Buckingham Palace Royal Horse Guards, don’t worry; as all staff will be decked out in attire inspired by these local icons. There will be an abundance of fun props throughout the venue, such as post boxes and double-decker buses, perfect for photo opportunities, so your Instagram will be buzzing after your next brunch.

Don’t let the brunch end there, Pardon My Brunch offers an after brunch package for Dhs199 letting the party continue from 4pm to 7pm to the beats of the live DJ.

Pardon My Brunch, Nahaam, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Soft drinks Dhs375, House bevs Dhs495, Bubbles Dhs595, British experience Dhs895. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, or book online