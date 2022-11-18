Sponsored: There’s cheerleaders, live DJs, shopping, and more…

Not long now… The renowned FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel located on the Palm Jumeirah is welcoming football fans from all over the world with a state-of-the-art custom arena and an electric party atmosphere. From Sunday, November 20, catch all of the World Cup action live at their football party zone on the 14th floor with dazzling views of the city and Marina skyline.

Covering every type of fan, there’s different seating options to choose from, from VIP booths with private screens to central high tables on the custom football pitch.

Set to be an immersive adrenaline-pumping experience, the fan zone features stadium surround sound quality, live commentary throughout, football decor, face painting, and of-course celebratory champagne on ice. While you’re there, shop FIVE’s Official Football merchandise range, which has been sustainably made from recycled materials and gives serious bragging rights at future footie matches.

Prices for general access start from Dhs150, table for four people Dhs1,000, VIP tables for six people Dhs3,000, and VIP booths for a party of eight to 10 people costs Dhs4,000. You will be able to redeem the full amount on food and drinks at the venue.

During half-time get ready for a full lineup of entertainment including live performances, a face painting station, award-winning cuisine, and live music by international artists including DJ Chris Wright, Tube & Berger, and FIVE's resident DJ Drew Moreland.

After the final whistle blows, fear not: the party continues with champagne flowing and live entertainment into the early hours.

For bookings, contact (0)4 455 9989 or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com.

FIVE Football Party Zone, FIVE Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, November 20 to Sunday, December 18. Dhs150 general (fully redeemable), Dhs1,000 tables for four people (fully redeemable), Dhs3,000 VIP tables for six (fully redeemable), Dhs4,000 VIP booths for eight to 10 people (fully redeemable). Tel:(0)4 455 9989. footballatfive.com / @fivepalmjumeirah

Images: Supplied