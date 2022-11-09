Sponsored: Where to watch the game in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain…

Football season is upon us, and we’re counting down the days until all the action kicks off on November 20. If you’re looking for some brilliant spots to watch all the matches in Abu Dhabi, we’ve got four epic suggestions to add to your list.

B-Lounge and Tavern

With multiple outdoor screens to watch live-action, football fans will love the atmosphere at B-Lounge. Alternatively, famed Abu Dhabi pub, Tavern, offers indoor seating for a more intimate ambiance, along with a menu of pub grub, paired with refreshing drinks during the whole season.

B-Lounge and Tavern, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. marriott.com

Le Meridien Village

With one of the largest outdoor LED screens in Abu Dhabi, Le Meridien Village will also have several seating options, in-theme food and beverages, live entertainment, and engaging side games keeping the sports spirit alive.

Le Meridien Village, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 677 3333. marriott.com

West Bay

This Abu Dhabi beach club boasts an 800-metre coastline, and one of the largest outdoor LED screens in Abu Dhabi made for watching the game from one of the many pools. Enjoy uninterrupted live viewing from the VIP seats, with food and drinks packages available daily.

West Bay, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi, Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)54 586 4442. radissonbluhotels.com

Makani

Over in Al Ain, Makani is hosting the biggest outdoor screen in town for footie fans to catch all the action. Expect halftime games to participate in, nibbles, chilled fresh juices, signature mixes, and flavoured hubbly bubbly.

Makani, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain. Tel: (0)56 685 3832. radissonbluhotels.com