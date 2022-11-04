The concept is brought to you by the team behind Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici…

In any list of long-standing fine-dining concepts, you’ll always find the name Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. The traditional Italian spot can do no wrong which is why we were thrilled when Orange Hospitality, the team behind the name, opened Italian seafood spot, Alici.

Earlier this year, they added Monaco export Mayabay to their portfolio, and before the end of the year they’re gearing up to present a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to elegant members’ club, The Arts Club.

At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, Josette, inspired by the beautiful French actress Josette Day. As such its interiors are elegant and eccentric, with fictional character Josette’s mischievous, chic, well-travelled personality laced into intricate design details. From handmade ceramics to unique candle holders, opulent armchairs and jaw-dropping lighting, Josette is an inspiring lesson in show-stopping restaurant interiors.

The menu will be masterminded by chef Burcu Craknell, whose extensive culinary experience includes stints at LPM, La Serre and Il Borro in Dubai, and promises a unique showcase of Parisian cuisine. Expect reimagined classics such as ratatouille, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and seafood platters. You won’t want to miss the signature Crêpe Josette, served in a special crêpe trolley with some wow-worthy table theatrics.

The supporting beverage menu promises an array of carefully crafted cocktails and a premium selection of wines and Champagnes, which will include a signature Josette bubbly. Then there’s the entertainment, which will transform the restaurant into a sophisticated, sizzling Parisian-inspired playground under the creative direction of Sebastien Agius. The artistic director has brought together an array of burlesque stars, tap dancers, singers and more to surprise and delight guests.

Over a decadent afternoon, guests will also be able to enjoy a first-of-its kind afternoon, where tea-time savoury and sweet treats will be served alongside a serenade from a musical quartet. Pair your afternoon tea with glasses of bubbles, and when you need a refill, a handy ‘Press for Champagne’ button is on hand to ensure your glass is always full.

Alongside the main restaurant, Josette will also house Petit Josette, which is set to serve as an inviting neighbourhood hub, fusing the charm of a Parisian street café with the hustle and bustle of DIFC. Open for indulgent breakfasts to late afternoon lunches, it’s a perfect people watching spot.

After dark, the space transforms into Josette’s private dining room, setting the perfect scene for glamorous soirées and fabulous affairs. We can’t wait…

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens Q4 2022. @josettedubai