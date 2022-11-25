A whole host of movie to choose from this week…

If you’re not part of the football frenzy, but still want to stare at a big screen for 90 minutes then this is your time to shine. There are so many new films being released this week for you to watch. It’s basically Christmas time so naturally there are a few Christmas flicks too.

Bones and All

The story of two lovers, Maren and Lee, who both come from less than ideal backgrounds set out on a 3,000 mile journey through the backroads of America. Naturally things don’t go to plan and all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and one final stand will be the deciding factor as to whether or not their love can withstand any obstacle.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russel, Mark Rylance

Genre: Drama (18+)

Tickets: Book here

Devotion

Based on the bestselling book of the same name, Devotion tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War and how their heroics would lead to them becoming the most celebrated wingmen in the Navy.

Cast:Serinda Swan, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell

Genre: Action (PG15)

Tickets: Book here

She Said

Yet another film based on a true story. This film follows the lives of two New York Times reporters, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the ladies who had a break in one of the most important stories of this generation. The #MeToo movement was launched and they helped to shatter decades of silenced voices in Hollywood.

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Tom Pelphrey, Samantha Morton

Genre: Drama (PG15)

Tickets: Book here

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Down to his last life, Puss in Boots goes to the equivalent of a retirement home at Mama Luna’s when he is soon hunted by two bears and he must set out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh

Genre: Drama (PG15)

Tickets: Book here

Poker Face

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A tech billionaire, with a gambling addiction, organises a high stakes poker game between friends. Obviously things take a turn when dark secrets are revealed and thats when an elaborate revenge plot unfolds and chaos ensues.

Cast: RZA, Liam Hemsworth, Russel Crowe

Genre: Action (PG15)

Tickets: Book here

Violent Night

While the only acceptable action Christmas movie is Die Hard, this may be a new top contender. When a group of mercenaries attack a wealthy family’s estate Santa Claus must step in to save the day and of course, Christmas.

Cast: David Harbour, Cam Gigandet, John Leguizamo

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book here

Bed Rest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After struggling to start their family, Julie finally becomes pregnant and is now nearing the end of her pregnancy and is put on bed rest. In true horror film fashion, Julie and her husband move into a new home in preparation for their new family. But the house has a dark secret and there are ghostly experiences that begin to creep up on Julie and she must protect herself and her unborn baby.

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Guy Burnet

Genre: Horror

Tickets: Book here

Images: Stills from Movie Stills DB