New year, same incredible capital…

The end of the year is nigh, and if you’re wondering where to toast to the last night of 2022, here are all the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Abu Dhabi 2022.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Located inside the Four Seasons Hotel, the newly-crowed one Michelin star 99 Sushi serves a 15-course menu, including 99’s most-appreciated signatures such as the oysters with toro and Kaluga queen caviar, and sea urchin tempura. The meal is paired with free-flowing drinks until midnight, when guest will be offered a free glass of bubbly as a prelude to the lavish after-party.

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Dhs1,399 per person (terrace), Dhs1,199 per person (window seat), Dhs999 per person (dining room). Tel: (02) 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Annex

Celebrate with views of the Corniche fireworks from the Annex Rooftop, light bites and bubbly. Plus a DJ spinning classic, old school, hip hop, RnB and pop classics.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, 9pm to 1am (DJ spins until 4am), Dhs595 with house drinks, Dhs750 with bubbly. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi

Coya’s Golden Incan Empire NYE party encourages guests to dress up in gold and enjoy its famous Latin American cuisine and signature cocktails.

Four Seasons The Galleria Al Maryah Island, from 6.30pm, no minimum spend during first seating, Dhs800 (dining room), Dhs1,200 (encloses terrace). Tel: (02) 3067000. @coyaabudhabi

The Director’s Club

Meat, martinis and masquerades combine for a special NYE dinner at The WB Abu Dhabi’s meatery.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 8pm to 12.30am, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks, Dhs550 with bubbly. Tel: (02) 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Start in the Orchid Lounge for a welcome reception, followed by a culinary feast at Urban Kitchen with live entertainment and special surprises.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, from 7.30pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, Dhs150 for children seven to 12 years. Tel: (02) 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

The Grill

Make it a sizzling countdown this NYE at The Grill. Carve your way through a curated set menu of prime cuts and succulent barbecue, as you toast to new beginnings with friends and loved ones.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, 7pm to midnight, Dhs305 with soft drinks, Dhs455 with house drinks, Dhs555 with bubbly. Tel: (02) 201 4131. marriottalforsanlife.com

Grills@Chill’O

Bringing the taste of France to the UAE, Grills@Chill’O is hosting a special NYE dinner that features a bouillabaisse station, foie gras and scallops station, a selection of oysters and sushi, mixed grill and more. QBand Royal Duo perform until 9pm, when the DJ takes over to help ring in the New Year.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 8pm to 1am, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs498 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Hakkasan

While there is a three-course set menu option at one Michelin star Hakkasan, we say go hard or go home so try the NYE brunch instead. Taking place at the terrace cabana and the bar from 8pm, the brunch features free-flowing drinks for three hours, paired with favourite dishes such as the jasmine tea-smoked wagyu beef ribs, Szechuan-style wontons, and almond soft-shell crab, whilst the resident DJ entertains guests throughout the night.

Emirates Palace, 8pm to midnight, Dhs988. Tel: (02) 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The popular Yas Island hotel hosts a ‘Fire and Ice’-themed poolside buffet this NYE with a prime view of the fireworks show over Yas Bay. Hot dishes are served alongside a live fire show, while the cold section features a fisherman’s haul with a side of ice figures. Plus, expect the usual favourites from sushi, and tapas, to a dedicated barbecue grill.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 7.30pm to 1am, Dhs700 with soft drinks, Dhs900 with premium drinks, Dhs375 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (02) 208 6900. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Jazz & Fizz

This one’s for the late night revellers where the live band only kicks off at 11.30pm and the DJ keeps the tracks spinning until 4am. Book a table of four for Dhs850 and receive a branded spirit bottle.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, from 11.30pm, Dhs150 minimum spend with two drinks. Tel: (02) 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Jumierah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Set the tone for a wonderful 2023 with an indulgent NYE buffet dinner featuring delicious food, and a lively atmosphere at White. Then head to after-party on the boardwalk and welcome the New Year with a spectacular firework display .

Jumierah at Saadiyat Island Resort, 8pm to midnight, Dhs780 with soft drinks, Dhs880 with house drinks, Dhs980 with premium drinks, Dhs390 for children aged six to 11, under-sixes free. Tel: (02) 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Kamoon

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana hosts a special gala dinner at Kamoon with a dinner buffet, including modern Arabic cuisine and festive treats, plus unlimited soft drinks and live entertainment with a singer and belly dancer. Book before December 15 and receive a 20 per cent discount.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, 7pm to 1am, Dhs399 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 657 0111. rotanatimes.com

Kuzbara

International culinary treats from south-east Asia, India, Mexico, France and more awaits diners at Kuzbara’s NYE night brunch.

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to midnight, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs455 with house drinks, Dhs555 with premium drinks, Dhs110 children six to 11 years. Tel: (02) 304 7777. @marriottdowntowna

Le Meridien Village

Welcome the New Year at the Le Meridien Village with an extravagant buffet dinner. The decorated village offers an impressive variety of live stations from oysters and catch of the day to sushi rolls, savoury beef Wellington, and more.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs499 with soft drinks, Dhs599 with house drinks, half price for children aged six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (056) 688 5361. @lemeridienvillage

LPM Abu Dhabi

Diners looking to celebrate with exquisite food and beautiful views of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah island are welcome to party at LPM and enjoy its a la carte menu. This year’s celebration is themed ‘chic and elegant Hawaiian,’ and festivities begin from 6pm.

The Galleria – Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, from 6pm onwards, Dhs900 minimum spend (indoors) and Dhs1,200 minimum spend (outdoors). Tel: (02) 692 9600. lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

Oak Room

Award-winning Oak Room presents a celebration of world-class ingredients with British rock ‘n’ roll flair this NYE. Bubbles and canapés are served in the Oak Room Bar, followed by a decadent five-course dinner curated by Chef Tom Aikens.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, 7pm to 2am, Dhs595 with soft drinks, Dhs795 with bubbly. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Radisson Blu Al Ain

Flavours restaurant plays host to the NYE celebrations in this popular Al Ain hotel, with a huge buffet and live music performances throughout the night.

Radisson Blu Al Ain, 8pm to 1am, Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs349 with bubbly. Tel: (056) 685 3832. @radissonblualain

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

With the prime beachfront location on the Corniche, a generous buffet, belly dancing performances, a live band and captivating fire show, this gala dinner on the beach is set to be one of the best NYE options in town.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, 8pm to 12.30pm (buffet closes at 11pm), Dhs549 with soft drinks, Dhs699 with house drinks, Dhs1,099 with bubbly, Dhs275 children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (02) 692 24999. bluexperienceabudhabi.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

This year, the resort plays host to a vibrant Spanish-inspired party to ring in the beginning of 2023. The theme is complete with a buffet and authentic entertainment, all set against the picturesque views of the Khor Al Maqta Creek.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Dhs599 (indoors), Dhs999 (outdoors), Dhs10,000 (VIP table for eight. Tel: (02) 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Sheraton Abu Dhabi

A sumptuous NYE dinner buffet at Flavours. Highlights include the special carving station and lavish dessert counter.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs549 with house drinks, Dhs699 with bubbly, Dhs175 for children aged six to 12 years, half-price for under-six. Tel: (055) 367 5083. @sheratonabudhabi

Sidekicks

Dress down for NYE. That’s the rule at The WB Abu Dhabi this year. Wear your pajamas and head to Sidekicks for an casual NYE party with the gang of WB characters in tow.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 8pm to midnight, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with premium drinks. Tel: (02) 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Silk & Spice

Celebrate NYE at Silk & Spice, the award-winning Thai restaurant. Make your way through a four-course set menu with unlimited drinks before heading over to Jazz & Fizz and Grills@Chill’O for the midnight countdown.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs498 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 813 7777. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill

A five-course set menu is served a Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas’s delightful Turtle Bay with entertainment courtesy of a live band and DJ. After midnight, continue the party down at Hamilton’s Gastropub or Nasma Beachfront Bar.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, 7.30pm to 11.45pm, Dhs975 with soft drinks, Dhs 1,250 with house drinks, Dhs1,550 with bubbly, Dhs450 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (02) 697 0000. @saadiyatrotana