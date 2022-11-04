The place we are proud to call home…

We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection spanning golden sunsets, man-made islands and lakes, and stunning architecture.

Golden hour at the Dubai Creek Harbour…

Street art in Dubai’s Old City…

The Dubai Mall fountain show…

A serene trip along the creek…

Cycle around Al Qudra Lake…

The impressive Sheikh Zayed Road…

Picture perfect Palm Jumeirah…

The magical Louvre Abu Dhabi…

Images: Instagram