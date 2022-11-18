Our favourite country in the world…

We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection with the golden deserts, Islamic architecture and of course, some iconic landmarks.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

The Grand Mosque…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Emerson De Peralta (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

Golden hour over the city…

Spend your next Saturday night in the desert…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

Evenings in the Dubai Marina…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Lovers ❤️ (@dubai___loverss)

A bird’s eye view of Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachir Moukarzel | Dubai (@bachir_photo_phactory)

a snap of the full moon…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Dibo (@pixtarami)

The iconic Burj Al Arab…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

This is your cue to visit Qasr Al Watan…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaeyu ODe (@dubaichaeyu)

We can’t get enough of this building…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabeesh Chandrapuri (@remmu_photography_)

Images: Instagram