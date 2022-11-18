Sponsored: Rob Lake makes his return to Dubai Opera later this month…

If you’re looking for a magical way to spend an evening this week then listen up: Rob Lake, one of the world’s best illusionists, is coming to Dubai Opera for a weekend full of jaw-dropping tricks and ‘how did he do that?!’ stunts.

The shows will take place from Friday November 25 to Sunday November 27, with tickets priced from Dhs250.

Dubai Opera presents the world’s most celebrated illusionist Rob Lake for an entire weekend of magic. Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion shows, and has entertained millions worldwide. His unbelievable feats have seen him sell out arenas and theatres across the world, with Dubai Opera set to be the latest sellout show adding to that roster.

Lake is the Youngest magician to win the Merlin Award, having been recognised with the top-tier accolade, ‘international stage magician of the year,’ in 2008.

Knowing Lake’s record of sold-out shows, make sure to get your tickets soon as these tickets are bound to go quickly.

There will be three showings, starting at 8pm and running from Friday November 25 running till Sunday 27. Prices vary per seating area with silver, gold and premium ranging from Dhs250 to Dhs650. If you prefer a side box or a VIP area, these tickets will cost between Dhs550 and Dhs650.

