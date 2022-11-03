Sponsored: Bedouin hits the DJ decks at 88 Terrace later this month…

Renowed DJ duo Bedouin are set to headline the season opening party of a set of incredible new nights at 88 Terrace, and this is one you won’t want to miss. Taking place on Friday November 11, the elegant alfresco bar, restaurant and shisha lounge promises an incredible atmosphere for their debut house music night.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bedouin, the American based producer duo consists of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe. The fantastic pair have called the elusive Burning Man festival home since 2012 and have also performed at festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland and many incredible venues like the Wynn in Las Vegas. The duo also have a weekly residency in Ibiza, which quickly cemented itself as one of the islands most sought after parties.

This is the first time Bedouin have taken to the decks for an exclusive party at 88 Terrace, which is a stunning venue that overlooks all of Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai, the Palm and the Burj Al Arab. The venue serves an array of Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, and with doors opening at 8pm it’s a perfect opportunity for you to try it for yourself. Guests can expect flavours that have stood the test of time, paired with superb drinks and even better music – to make for an all round memorable and fantastic evening out.

Booking is mandatory, with a minimum spend per table of Dhs2,000 – so make sure you get your booking in now.

Bedouin at 88 Terrace, Bluewaters Island, from 8pm onwards, minimum spend per table starting at Dhs2,000. Bookings only, Tel: (0)56 881 6888, 88terrace.com @88terrace