Heading out on Sunday this weekend? Take note of this road closure…

Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the country’s busiest roads and it’s going to be transformed into one huge cycling track on Sunday, November 6 for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The event titled Dubai Ride takes place from 5am to 7.45am and will be open only for cyclists partaking in the event. This means no cars will be allowed for the duration of the race. According to Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA), road closures will begin at 4am to 9am.

Dubai Ride by DP World takes place from Dubai World Trade Centre all the way to Safa Park and back again. This is the longer of two routes that cyclists have to pick from. The shorter 4km route follows Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa – so there will be closures on these routes during the cycling event.

Please follow the directional signs to use alternative routes, including Al Wasl St, Al Khail Rd, Al Meydan St, Al Asayel St, 2nd Zaa’beel St, 2nd December St, and Al Hadiqa St, to reach your destination. Thank you for your understanding. — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 4, 2022

RTA has advised alternative routes for drivers which include Al Wasl Street, Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Al Asayel Street, 2nd Zaa’beel Street, 2nd December Street, and Al Hadiqa Street.

What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Running from October 29 to November 27, 2022, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

To help you achieve this goal, there will be a packed calendar of activities and events for all ages around Dubai to get involved in including football, watersports, padel tennis, yoga, and cricket. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love.

Images: Dubai Media Office