Francine Lewis

British TV presenter and impressionist Francine Lewis has been celebrating her birthday in Dubai. Staying at Raffles The Palm, Francine also visited the Atlantis, Nammos, and, in true Dubai fashion, celebrated on a yacht. She told her followers, “Wow my first visit to Dubai and I loved it!”

Tion Wayne

The British rapper performed at Pure White at the Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival on Thursday. During his visit, he spent time in Dubai Mall and the Five Palm Jumeirah hotel.

Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick (aka. Chuck Bass) stayed at the One & Only Royal Mirage last week. He shared some snaps from his hotel room, lobby, breakfast view, and beach.

Diplo

The Grammy award-winning DJ performed at White Beach at Atlantis The Palm on Friday. Before heading to Doha to watch the world cup, he casually dived into the world’s deepest pool, Deep Dive Dubai.

Floyd Mayweather

After defeating YouTuber Deji at the Coca Cola Arena, the American boxer has been spending some time exploring the emirates. He visited Saif Ahmad Belhasa’s private farm walking hand-in-hand with a monkey, and the beautiful Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, captioned “every time I’m in Abu Dhabi, I like to stop by the Grand Mosque…”.

Giggs

One of the UK’s hottest rappers Giggs was also back in Dubai this week performing at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. He reunited with fellow Brit rapper Lethal Bizzle over dinner at Five Palm Jumeirah.

Lethal Bizzle

Lethal Bizzle performed on Sunday night at Blu Dubai at the V Hotel. Before the gig, the British rapper spent the day on a yacht in Dubai Marina, quad-biking in the desert, and posted a picture with Giggs at the Five Palm Jumeirah.

Zendaya

The Emmy award-winning actress shared a golden hour snap from the Abu Dhabi desert while shooting Dune: Part Two.

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli gave the whole of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park goosebumps during his epic live performance on Thursday. The world’s most beloved tenor returned to the capital for the first time since 2019.

