Who are you rooting for?

For all the cricket lovers, the last few weeks have been more than an emotional rollercoaster; with the live action from Australia keeping us on the edge of our seats.

With the semi-finals, underway this week, New Zealand and Pakistan will play on Wednesday, November 9, and England will play India on Thursday, November 10. Both matches will commence at 12pm (Gulf standard time), determining who will go through to the T20 World Cup Finals on Sunday, November 13.

If you want to unite with your friends or other cricket fanatics to bask in the camaraderie…

Here are 5 fun spots to watch the T20 World Cup matches

Bedrock

This sleek and modern sports bar is new to Pier 7’s nightlife scene, providing all bar hoppers with a chance to support their team’s matches. Catch the next cricket game at Bedrock and relieve your stress at a game of darts or virtual golf.

Bedrock, Pier 7, Marina Dubai, Tel: (0)4 5781668, @bedrockdxb

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge

No matter how busy this venue gets, all cricket fanatics will be able to catch the game on the huge 192-inch screen. Catch the 12pm game and stay after the last ball is bowled to enjoy sunset views from the brilliant rooftop.

High Note Pool & Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

Icon

Icon Bar and Lounge in Dubai Media City has reopened its doors with a new look – just in time for the new sporting season. The two-level venue is packed with 26 TV screens so you can catch all the sporting action. There’s even a family-friendly space with a garden area downstairs. Upstairs, the after-work crowd can chill with a drink or two after a busy day. The menu has also been revamped, and if you’re heading here on the weekend you can indulge in a breakfast menu from 8am to 12pm.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

One Music Lounge

Bringing together cricket lovers and enthusiasts, One Music Lounge will be showing all the live cricketing action on four screens at the venue. Fully immerse yourself in the game alongside a bucket of beer for only Dhs99 or enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected beers.

One Music Lounge, Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 200 5475, @onemusiclounge

TJ’s

This friendly neighbourhood sports bar is hosting a 150-seater pop-up tent for all the season’s upcoming sporting events. The T20’s semi-finals and finals will be streamed here, so make sure to grab your squad and head down.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

Images: Social