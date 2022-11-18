Sponsored: There’s even a space where you can enjoy with the little ones…

Excited about the FIFA World Cup and wondering where you can watch the games with your whole family? Café Beirut in Downtown Dubai is the place to be.

The live-action will be streamed on big screens at Café Beirut’s terrace where the only distraction you’ll have is the iconic Burj Khalifa. Thankfully, you’ll have half-time to enjoy those views.

There are TVs indoors as well in case you don’t fancy sitting outdoors. If you have little ones, you can bring them along and enjoy the games in the non-smoking areas of the restaurant.

The team at Café Beirut have put together a menu just for the World Cup which includes some of its most popular dishes. It will cost you just Dhs175 per person.

On the menu, there are starters, mains and desserts to keep you well-fuelled during the game. There will also be drinks and beverages to pick from to keep you well-parched during the game.

If the games weren’t exciting as is, during the World Cup season, Café Beirut is having a number of daily games and draws. Guests are invited to guess the score or the winner of the games to score some amazing prizes of their own.

The gifts are limited to lunch and dinner vouchers which can be used at a number of 7 Management locations. It also includes discounts at Café Beirut Downtown and at Café Beirut by the Sea, free shisha and much more. The main prize takes place during the finals of the FIFA World Cup where the lucky winner who guesses the score of the final game will win a flight for two to a fun destination.

Excited? Make your reservations on 04 422 5211.

Café Beirut, Al Murooj Complex Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open 10am to 2am, Dhs175 per person for set menu during World Cup, Tel: (0)4 422 5211. cafebeirutdubai.com

Images: Café Beirut