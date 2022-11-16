Sponsored: Saadiyat sea views, award-winning cuisine and a pool bar after party…

It’s really not hard to see why the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort’s White Saturday brunch is one of the most loved, and best respected in Abu Dhabi.

White lines

The hotel’s interiors are mesmeric — soft lines and organic curves run along the bleached modern coving, above blue glass sculptures rise and fall in rhythmic succession, catching the natural light let in by lobby-high windows.

The design themes follow the journey into White, the breezy all-day diner where the brunch takes place. The mosaic-tiled floor opens out onto a terrace, from where a pair of the resort’s infinity pools are visible. And a little further beyond that, but still within easy gaze, lies Saadiyat’s rugged lapiz-blue shoreline.

Prices for this triple A brunch start at just Dhs350, it’s delivered in a classic international buffet format, with an animated collection of live cooking and grill stations on the terrace. To keep the experience as fresh as the produce, the precise mix of gastronomic offerings change each week.

Carte blanche

The offerings are a theatrical blend of the hotel’s other restaurants — the authentic Amalfi flavours of Mare Mare; the vibrant Levantine fare of Tean; and the American casual dining classics of Offside.

One of the central attractions is the seafood station. The beautiful and briny are well represented — king crab, lobster, shucked oysters, salmon sashimi and a selection of deeply citrusy ceviche.

The carvery station supplies a roll call of precision-prepared roasts, such as herb-crumbed lamb, and seductively-juicy beef brisket.

The salad and charcuterie options are strong too, with dainty and more exotic options sitting side-by-side. There’s a deliberate line of creative dishes for vegetarians and vegans, the cheese selection is fragrant and well curated and the dessert kiosk is a five candy cane salute to sophisticated sugar rushes.

White vibes

Live entertainment is a core element of the White brunch proposition with food carving showcases, musical performances, and engaging activities for the little ones. There are also exciting opportunities to win prizes.

White noise

And when events draw to a close, if you’re not quite ready to call an end to the good times — there’s a sophisticated poolside After-Brunch Sundowner party from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, backed by the soulful sounds of the resident DJ.

Fade to white…

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, every Friday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs600 premium bubbles, kids 7-14 50 per cent off. Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Images: Provided