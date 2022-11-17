Sponsored: From evening brunches to ladies’ nights..

Let ‘Seven4seven’ be your new life motto and party seven nights a week at Seven Sisters. You and your besties can enjoy fabulous deals, music and views every single day of the week.

Here are all the happenings at this cool canal-facing hotspot

Monday: Under the Moon Brunch

Your next Monday no longer needs to be manic with Seven Sisters’ delicious evening brunch. For Dhs199, feast on a set menu and quench your thirst with drinks from an open bar, whilst you vibe to the beats of the resident DJ.

8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 2am, Mondays, Dhs199

Tuesday: Vibes and Views ladies’ night

Calling all queens, take centre stage on our favourite night of the week – ladies’ night. There’s three-hour packages available from 7pm to 10pm for Dhs100 or Dhs120 if you go for the later seating of 10pm to 1am, inclusive of a Nikkei fusion menu and three hours of free-flowing drinks.

7pm to 10pm Dhs100, 10pm to 1am Dhs120, Tuesdays

Wednesday: Estamos Bien

Treat yourself to a humpday pick me up and ‘fiesta like there is no mañana’ this Wednesday. Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to dance the night away to a fusion of Latin beats, french rap and afro tunes.

Thursday: Resident DJ in the House

There is no denying that Seven Sisters know how to throw a party, so there is no excuse not to make your way Downtown next Thursday. Assemble your boogie crew and dance your heart out every Thursday to the tunes of their resident DJ.

Friday: Fusion Fridays

Kickstart your weekend with Seven Sisters’ Fusion Friday dance party, featuring an epic lineup of English and Arabic tunes which will have you going all night long.

Saturday: Sundown Brunch

It doesn’t matter if you are new to brunch or a seasoned bruncher, everyone needs to try Seven Sisters’ award-winning party brunch. From 3pm to 7pm you and your besties can dive into a divine brunch menu, whilst you watch the sunset over the canal. With alcoholic packages starting at Dhs359, you can eat and drink to your heart’s content.

Sundown Brunch, Sat 3pm to 7pm, Dhs259 soft, Dhs359 house, Dhs459 premium

Saturday night: Resident DJ in the House

Don’t want the party to stop? Keep the vibes in full swing after your brunch with music from Seven Sisters’ resident DJ. Pop-lock-and-drop to all your favourite songs alongside your loved ones.

Sunday: Sequence Brunch

Switch things up next Sunday with Seven Sisters Sequence Brunch. For Dhs339 everyone can enjoy alcoholic beverages, food and vibey house tunes to squeeze every moment of fun out of the weekend.

Sequence Brunch, Sun 3pm to 8pm, Dhs199 drinks only, Dhs199 soft, Dhs339 house, Dhs399 premium

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Mon to Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat Sundwon Brunch 3pm to 7pm, Sat evening 9.30pm to 3am, Sun brunch 3pm to 8pm, Sun evening party 8.30pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777, 7sistersdubai.com

Images: Provided