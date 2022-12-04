Sponsored: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa is getting into the festive spirit…

What winter blues? Celebrate the festive season at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa and treat your loved ones to a wonderful staycation and a host of festive events that capture the holiday joy.

From a decadent Christmas dinner whilst enjoying the sound of waves to a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with a magnificent firework display, these are the best ways to spend the Christmas season at the gorgeous Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa:

Christmas Eve at Marasea Restaurant

Head to Marasea restaurant the night before Christmas for a special Christmas Eve feast with a lobster and turkey set menu. Gather with family and friends for just Dhs199 per person with a 50 per cent discount for children below 12 years old, and kids below six years of age dine for free. The picturesque restaurant features stunning tropical fish tanks, transporting guests under the sea for a magical dining experience, or take a seat on the cosy alfresco terrace and soak up the mesmerising sea views for the ultimate romantic dinner setting.

Christmas Day at Gusti Restaurant

For an exquisite Christmas Day buffet filled with the all-time Christmas favourites, head to Gusti restaurant. Treat your loved ones for a Christmas Eve dinner, priced at Dhs185 per person, or Christmas Day lunch for Dhs165 per person with 50 per cent off for children below 12 years old. For those watching their wallets, sign up to Marriott Bonvoy for a 20 per cent discount on your meal. The serene setting with endless ocean views is an experience not to be missed this Christmas.

Christmas Day by the beach

Make the most of the beautiful weather with a wonderful Christmas Day by the beach. Gather your nearest and dearest and head to the shores of Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa to relax in the shade of palm trees and make memories to last a lifetime. And while you’re there, why not enjoy a rejuvenating Thai spa treatment? The Shine Spa is on-hand to make your experience completely stress-free, with tailor-made treatments just for you. Pool and beach access is priced at Dhs99 on weekdays and Dhs125 on weekends and public holidays, with a 50 per cent discount for children below 12 years old, while kids below six years of age enter for free.

NYE Gala Dinner with fireworks

Ring in the New Year under the stars, with a lavish dinner buffet, complemented by an evening of entertainment including a DJ, dance performances, guest singers and a raffle draw. When the clock turns midnight, turn your eyes to the skies where a mesmerising fireworks show will light up the resort with a rainbow of colours. The Gala Dinner is priced at Dhs669 per adult and Dhs335 per child aged six to 12, with a 20 per cent discount for Marriott Bonvoy members.

During the raffle draw, guests will have a chance to win AirArabia tickets, as well as a one-week all-inclusive stay at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, plus various Mleiha experiences, safari, Al Noor Island and Al Montazah waterpark tickets, and many more vouchers & prizes, to make some exciting new memories in the New Year.

For reservations or for more information, get in touch with the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa team by calling or WhatsApping (0)56 503 0063.

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Al Muntazah Street, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 563 0000. @SheratonSharjah

