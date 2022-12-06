Brilliant bars for celebrating the silly season with your colleagues…

The London Project

This two-floor Bluewaters bar has got the festive season wrapped up, with its array of office party packages served up in a setting that goes all-out with its Christmas décor. A rather unique winter wonderland that’s backdropped by sea views, this Christmas there’s a sharing-style menu of baked camembert and prawn cocktail to start, a roast with all the trimmings for main and a cheese board and Christmas pud. To keep you merry and bright, festive tipples and drinks packages are also available. For food only, it’s Dhs350 (min 10 guests) while drinks packages start from Dhs495 (min 20 guests).

thelondonproject.com

BB’s

A multi-storey space that feels more like stepping into someone’s chic townhouse than a financial centre restaurant, beautiful BB’s is one of DIFC’s more casual bars. The cocktail list is one of the most extensive in this part of town, with sections of mixology menu dedicated to bubbles, BB twists on classics and beverages served up with BB’s signature art. There’s plenty of cosy corners and exclusive areas to corner off for a private do, where you can sip BB serves while tucking into their menu of bites like cauliflower popcorn, crispy sprouts and tuna crispy rice.

thisisbbmenus.com

Bedrock

Bored of having the same small talk with your work mates? Head to Pier 7’s cool new sports bar where you can switch up your regular office chit-chat for some friendly competition over a game of golf or darts. Made for gaming, book you and your crew ‘The Bunker’ for the ultimate private catch-up, where you can order drinks from your own dedicated bar, work on your swing with the X-Golf simulator, and compete for a bullseye on the state-of-the-art darts board.

@bedrockdxb

Chalet 105 at Twiggy

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to get in the winter spirit, Twiggy by La Cantine brings back its Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience this December. Transporting guests to an alpine cabin, complete with fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d escaped to the Alps with this chic set-up. Picture real skis, vintage furniture, fluffy rugs and a faux fireplace; the space feels almost like a movie set. Chalet 105 is the ideal choice for a festive dinner event with friends, colleagues or loved ones. The set menu, including a welcome drink of vin chaud or a mocktail, is priced at Dhs425 per person.

twiggy.ae/chalet-105

The Cheeky Camel

A laidback neighbourhood hangout that frequently draws the JLT crowd, don your best (or worst) festive jumpers and head to The Cheeky Camel with your work crew this silly season. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, wallet-friendly packages start from Dhs199 for sharing platters of festive bites and a selection of drinks. There’s also specials for group packages of 10 or more.

thecheekycamel.com

Publique

Alpine-inspired Publique is a welcome slice of winter in Dubai year-round, but when it gets all dressed up for Christmas, it’s one of Dubai’s most festive bars. With garlands around the fireplace, fairy lights illuminating the wooden chalet-style interiors and tinsel donning every corner of the bar, it’s a fabulously festive setting for a Christmas shindig. Their all-day, every-day brunch is the perfect sharing package, with a charcuterie board to start, choice of cheese fondue or raclette followed by a chocolate fondue. It’s washed down with three-hours of unlimited drinks, with soft, house and sparkling pairings available from Dhs225.

publique.ae