They say home is where the heart is, and in the heart of Abu Dhabi sits Le Royal Meridien, who have some much celebratory festive furor going on — it actually feels like you’re ‘coming home for Christmas’.

And it’s not just the Yuletide gigs snatching the headlines, they’re throwing the full fiesta force of their diverse restaurant collection into giving you the best possible start to 2023, with some massive New Year’s Eve parties too.

All I want for Christmas

Market Kitchen Christmas Day Set Menu

Fresh from its induction into the Abu Dhabi Michelin Guide 2023, Market Kitchen is pitching to be the star on the top of your Christmas dining tree. The modern American diner is preparing a three course menu, with options on starters, mains and desserts — with a complimentary glass of mulled apple cider or wine.

Dec 25, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 (beverage upgrade Dhs150). @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

PJ’s Christmas Brunch

One of Abu Dhabi’s best loved Irish bars is offering a Christmas craic-er of a seasonal feast, with meat on the fire, in the shade from palm trees, it’s time to rejoice with festive bevies. Ho-ho-pro tip: You can also get a day’s pool pass for Dhs50 for a poolside Yuletide.

Dec 24, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft Package, Dhs225 house, Dhs275 premium. After brunch house package Dhs125. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Christmas Eve Supper Club at Stratos

The night before Christmas, Abu Dhabi’s only tower top revolving restaurant, Stratos is offering the height of festive fun for the supper club crowd. Enjoy the gift of 360 degree panoramic views of the city’s twinkling lights alongside three hours of unlimited dishes from the josper grill and free-flow beverages for just Dhs395.

Dec 24, 6pm onwards. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Festive Tippling Tea at Stratos

Throughout December, from Thursdays to Sundays, Stratos will also be offering a special festive edition of their popular Tippling Tea, with dainty season-inspired nibbles and an option of house beverages to go with your traditional tea accompaniment.

Until Dec 25, 2pm to 4pm, soft Dhs99, house Dhs125. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

New year, new parties

Market Kitchen New Year’s Eve Brunch

There’s three hours of sharing starters, appetisers, main courses, desserts and hand-crafted signature drinks at Market Kitchen this December 31. It’s all to celebrate the dawns of 2023, and bid a fond farewell to 2022. Market in your calendar.

Dec 31, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs250, house Dhs350, Champagne Dhs450. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

PJ’s New Year’s Eve Brunch

Or perhaps you’d like to start your 2023 the Galway, ahem, way — with the fun and festivities of PJ O’Reilly’s. Of course there’s be flame cooked fare from the famous barbecue, free-flowing drinks, a live band and beat-dropping DJ.

Dec 31, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs199, house Dhs225, premium Dhs275. After brunch house package Dhs175. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Film Noir New Year’s Eve at Stratos

How about watching the city’s firework displays from the privileged perch of a revolving restaurant? The theme for the night’s celebrations is ‘Film Noir’ — grizzled detectives and femme Fatales, from the black and white era of Hollywood. The package includes three hours of unlimited drinks, starters, desserts, one main of your choice and a glass of Champagne at midnight.

Dec 31, from 6pm, Dhs495 with a three hour beverage add on for Dhs150 (a three hour drinks package for non diners is available for Dhs200). @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa street, Abu Dhabi. Phone: (800) 101 101, email restaurants.lrmad@lemeridien.com

