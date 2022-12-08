Shop the sales, extend the festive feels, or start prepping for New Year’s Eve…

Feeling that post-Christmas lull? We’re here to perk you up with an array of foodie treats and festive activities. From a Boxing Day roast to a floating breakfast, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week.

Here’s 8 great things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday December 26

Meet your mates for a Boxing Day roast

Not had enough turkey on Christmas Day? Boxing Day is all about relaxing and letting someone else take care of the dinner, so put your trust in the capable hands of Gordan Ramsay’s team at Hell’s Kitchen. Indulge in a decedent roast, with the option of turkey, beef, chicken, lamb, or beetroot Wellington. Each is served with delicious sides and hand-crafted cocktails.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 adults, Dhs125 children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesarsdubai.ae

Bag a bargain in a 12-hour sale

As part of DSF, the annual 12-hour sale returns to Majid Al Futtaim Malls on December 26 from 10am to 10pm. Giving shoppers the chance to pick up incredible deals of up to 90 percent off on favourite brands, participating malls include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha. Brands at the malls taking part are Accessorize, Lululemon, Giordano, Nine West, Al Jaber Optical, Crate & Barrel, Simply Kitchen, THAT and many more.

DSF 12-hour sale, various Majid Al Futtaim Malls, 10am to 10pm, December 26. mydsf.com

Tuesday December 27

Keep the festive feels going with a trip to the Madinat

One of the most iconic Christmas celebrations, the Madinat Jumeirah festive market runs until December 30, so you can squeeze a few more days of festive fun out of the season this week. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

Start the day with a floating breakfast

While the lagoon pool at Twiggy is exclusively adults only, Park Hyatt recently added a family lagoon pool for those of all ages to enjoy. Al Porto invites guests to start the day the right way with a floating basket surrounded by the galore of Park Hyatt Dubai’s newest addition. Nothing adds to the calm of the morning like being completely relaxed in the pool with a delicious breakfast basket while you lounge at the sight of Dubai’s spectacular skyline. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, a honeymoon, or just want to treat yourself, the idyllic lagoon combines the best of island life and serves it with a sumptuous floating basket in the sun, adding a magical touch to every morning. It’s Dhs750 per couple, with coffee and juices.

Al Porto, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 9am to 12pm daily, Dhs750 for two. Tel: (0)4 602 1660, hyatt.com

Wednesday December 28

Marvel at some impressive feats at the first Swoop Festival

Skydive Dubai will host its inaugural Swoop Festival this month, the first of its kind in the region. The three-day canopy piloting event will take place from December 28 to 30 in front of Zero Gravity, promising athletes and spectators a weekend filled with adrenaline and spectacular sights. Canopy piloting is a high-speed discipline of skydiving in which experienced and trained pilots glide over a body of water while performing various stunts, masterfully controlling a small and powerful parachute. Entry to the festival is free for spectators, who can access the event through Zero Gravity.

Zero Gravity, next to Skydive Dubai, 12pm to 5pm daily, Dec 28 to 30. skydivedubai.ae/

Check out a jazzy evening brunch

Step back in time to the prohibition era and sneak into Nova Restaurant & Lounge on Wednesdays, where an evening of live jazz in a sultry setting awaits. From 8pm to 11pm, pair an evening of live jazz acts with a set menu and free-flowing drinks. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Nova Restaurant & Lounge, Address Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (0)4 578 4444, novarestaurant.me

Thursday December 29

Get your glow on for New Year’s Eve with a fabulous facial

The celebrity-loved OXYJET Leo Facial Rejuvenation Treatment has exclusively arrived in Dubai at Biolite Aesthetic Clinic in Jumeirah. Perfect for that post-Christmas lull and here to get your skin party-ready for New Year’s Eve, the one-hour treatment is a non-invasive oxygenating facial designed to hydrate the skin from the inside out. Ideal and effective for those looking to enrich and enhance their skin, the technique instantly encourages a more youthful and hydrated appearance, regardless of skin type, age or skin tone.

Biolite Aesthetic Clinic, Villa 57, Al Thanya Road, Umm Suquiem 2, 9.30am to 9pm Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (0)4 346 6641, biolite.com

Tuck into a tasty new menu at a top restaurant

FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s award-winning Maiden Shanghai restaurant has launched a refreshed, MSG-free and organic gourmet Chinese menu. Inspired from four renowned Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing, the menu menu includes new Dim Sums like the delicate BBQ beef puffs stuffed with finely chopped rib-eye and honey sauce and the crispy puff with seafood Dim Sums – squid and prawn delicately enveloped in a deep-fried puff fused with bamboo-charcoal powder. Other new additions include braised Mediterranean cuttlefish to start, lobster with yee-fu noodles in black truffle sauce and Chinese herb braised lamb shank.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, lunch Weds to Fri and Sun 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sat brunch and after party 1pm to 7pm, dinner Sun to Fri 7pm to 12am, dinner Sat 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com