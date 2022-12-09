Sponsored: Start 2023 off with the right energy…

Abu Dhabi has undergone nothing less than a nightlife revolution in the past few years — with the addition of party projects such Siddharta Lounge, Cafe Del Mar, and Pacifico Tiki establishing a new standard for wild nights and leading lights. The team behind all of these name-dropped concepts, and many more in the emirate, is Capital Motion.

So if you haven’t booked your New Year’s Eve celebrations yet, and you’re looking for the best beats, fiesta eats, and luxurious seats to watch the NYE fireworks paint the sky this December 31, Capital Motion has got scintillating form. These are just a few of their biggest and brightest end-of-year bangers.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

It’s only been open for just under a year, but the internationally renowned Siddharta Lounge has already secured a reputation as one of Yas Island’s premier sundowner spots. Showcasing super chic design, craft cocktails, stunning watery vistas and world class entertainment. And so perhaps there’s no surprise that this venue is going hard for NYE. Their ‘Glamour Dinner and Fireworks’ package gives you a privileged perch for soaking up the sky fire, enjoying a sophisticated dining experience, along with an outstanding live entertainment schedule.

Yas Bay, 8pm until late, early booking Dhs950, standard price Dhs1,200. Book: (050) 601 1194, @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Bushra by Buddha Bar

The second member of the Yas Bay Trilogy by Buddha Bar ensemble, Bushra is ushering in the new year with an authentic Arabian vibe. Indulge in a Mediterranean-inspired feast served alongside free-flowing beverages, live entertainment and the magic of Yas Bay’s dramatic firework display.

Yas Bay, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs750, standard price Dhs950, arrival after midnight Dhs200. Book: (050) 601 1195, @bushra_abudhabi

Zeera by Buddha Bar

Consider this your invite to the Maharaja’s Dinner & Fireworks extravaganza. This elegant South Asian lounge has put together a regal set menu, full of spice and aromatic fire. Set against the kaleidoscopic backdrop of a sky full of pyrotechnic colour, house beverages and amazing entertainment.

Yas Bay, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs499, standard price Dhs750. Book: (050) 601 1193, @zeera_abudhabi

Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

Come on down to the holiday home of Balearic beats in the capital. This legendary Abu Dhabi outpost of the beach club is throwing a waterfront rave-up that is worthy of its Ibizan pedigree. Your soundtrack comes from a live DJ, there’s a moonlit dinner being laid out and at midnight, the stars above will be joined by the shreiking streaks of the Yas Bay fireworks display.

Yas Bay, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs599, standard price Dhs750, arrival after midnight Dhs200. Book: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Es Vedra by Café del Mar Abu Dhabi

There’s also a more intimate affair on offer at Cafe Del Mar, this exclusive venue within a venue is serving up a set menu to see 2022 off in enthusiastic style. There will of course be entertainment, a sonic sound clash of DJ beats and that grand Yas Island sky fire we might have mentioned once or twice.

Yas Bay, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs499, standard price Dhs650, arrival after midnight Dhs200. Book: (053) 5841 778, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Ishtar Yas Marina

A true NYE Middle Eastern feast awaits at this hub of Arabian hospitality. Kick off 2023 with a set menu enhanced by an aromatic collection of local flavours, select beverages, and of course the seductive sway of live music.

Yas Marina, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs399, standard price Dhs550. Book: (050) 4022 293, @ishtaryasmarina

Aquarium Restaurant

Welcome to the carnival — this dinner and a show, New Year’s spectacular channels the spirit of Rio in Mardi Gras. An international supper club and special sips will be provided with the backing of a superstar DJ.

Yas Marina, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs499, standard price Dhs650. Book: (050) 6969 357, @aquariumyasmarina

Pacifico Tiki

This Polynesian party destination is throwing a grand masquerade dinner for the NY festivities. There’s a red hot set menu, free-flow house beverages and a beat parade orchestrated by the night’s selecta-in-cheif, live entertainment and some pretty incredible views of the New Year’s fireworks. It’s Tiki time.

Al Bandar, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs599, standard price Dhs750, arrival after midnight Dhs200. Book: (050) 6969 298, @pacificotiki

Ornina Arabian Lounge

Launch into 2023 under the Middle Eastern charms of Ornina’s 1,001 Arabian nights gala. This regionally-inspired feats comes with its own beverage package, live entertainment and a view of the fireworks.

Al Bandar, package duration 8pm until 1am (1am to 3am on an a la carte basis), early booking Dhs499, standard price Dhs750, arrival after midnight Dhs200. Book: (050) 6969312, @orninalounge

Wherever you choose to spend your New Year’s Eve, What’s On and Capital Motion wishes you all the very best for a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023.

Images: Provided