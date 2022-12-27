Sponsored: The popular bar and lounge is inviting guests to say hello to 2023 with loved ones on December 31…

Want to spend NYE under the stars? Make reservations at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge in Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

You will enjoy Abu Dhabi skylines, a buffet featuring international flavours, music and more.

Here’s what the night will look like

Your night will begin at 7.30pm where you will enjoy a festive buffet. For the soft package, it’s Dhs220 and for the house package, it’s Dhs550. Little ones are also welcome and you will pay Dhs110 if they are ages six to 12.

For entertainment, outdoors you will enjoy music from a live band – Connor and Owen from 8.30pm to 12.30am. If you’re seated indoors, you will be able to tap your feet to the beats of DJ Lovely – the resident DJ from 8pm to 1.30am.

Each guest will enter a raffle draw where they will stand a chance to win some pretty cool prizes. It includes two travel vouchers for Dhs500 each, two spa treatments at Soul Senses Spa and a one-night stay with breakfast for two at the hotel. The raffle draw takes place just before midnight.

The dress code for the night is black and white, so it looks set to be a pretty glam night.

For bookings or for more information, call 056 413 3787 or email H6533-FB4@accor.com

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, 7.30pm onwards, Tel: (0)2 501 6444. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Images: Supplied