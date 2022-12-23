Sponsored: And welcome in 2023 in style…

There’s not long left to make your New Year’s Eve plans, so if you’re still undecided, listen up. There are many exciting things happening at Dubai Creek Resort, but for a glamorous affair like no other, head to Park Hyatt Dubai.

Guests will be treated to first treated to a chic cocktail reception in the hotel lounge, where they will enjoy the sultry sounds of a live saxophonist and dazzling roaming entertainment.

From there, they will be guided to the Fountain Garden from 8.30pm, where the elegant gala dinner will be held. A feast of global cuisine will be served from live cooking stations, as a spread of your favourite dishes from around the world will be waiting for you.

In keeping with the evening’s retro theme, a renowned British Beatles tribute band will be flown over especially for the evening’s entertainment, ready to perform a host of your favourite classic tunes. The Beatles Experience UK is an official and authentic Beatles tribute with huge success around the world.

The four-piece band play instruments live in the character of John, Paul, George and Ringo, giving guests a true representation of the band’s iconic performance. The accomplished musicians travel globally throughout the year, bringing their reproduction of The Beatles timeless music to life.

Later on in the evening, as the stroke of midnight begins to approach, a DJ will take over and get everyone in the party spirit. The event will move to the deck overlooking the marina, ready for a spectacular eight-minute firework display when the clock strikes 12am.

Prices are set at Dhs3,000 with Champagne and premium beverages and Dhs1,500 for children between six and 12 years old. To book, call (0)4 602 1814 or email festive.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, December 31, from 8pm, Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. dubaicreekresort.com

Images: Provided