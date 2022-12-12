Want your New Year's wishes beamed on the Burj Khalifa? Here's how...

Share a message to the world…

Do you have a New Year’s wish you want to send out to your loved ones, friends, the country or the world this New Year?

Well, Emaar is once again offering up the chance to have your wish displayed in true Dubai style on the Burj Khalifa – the largest LED panel on earth on December 31, 2022.

So, how do you make it happen?

All you have to do is head on over to Burj Khalifa’s Instagram account and post your wish in the comment section with the hashtags #2023makeawish and #EmaarNYE2023

While it may be the largest LED panel on earth, make your message short and sweet and limit your greeting to 35 characters.

Your message may just be one of many that will be selected to be displayed during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Burj Khalifa. It will be seen by hundreds of thousands who will be celebrating, not just at the venue, but watching the live stream at home.

Your wish doesn’t have to be restricted to English as the screen has lit up with messages in Arabic, Chinese, and more in the past.

So, what exactly is happening on New Year’s Eve at the Burj Khalifa?

Year after the year, the celebrations at the Burj Khalifa never disappoint and it always draws in crowds from near and far. However, this year Emaar is taking it a step further announcing that there will be a record-breaking laser and firework show to bring in the new year.

According to a senior representative of the company, the Emaar New Year’s Eve celebrations aim to establish a new world record for the largest laser display. The impressive 828-metre structure will be illuminated by numerous sparkling lasers where light beams will travel the longest distance ever recorded. The laser show will be joined by the annual fireworks display and a mesmerizing and synchronised performance by the Dubai Fountains – an integral part of the UAE’s New Years’ celebrations.

Emaar will release more details about the spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration closer to the date – so stay tuned to whatson.ae for more information.