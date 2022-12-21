Sponsored: Get those reservations in…

Plans for Christmas still not in place? You don’t have too much time left, so take a look at some of these brilliant options below and book your spots for a memorable Christmas season at Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Christmas Eve

Talea by Antonio Guida

Love Italian food? You’ll love this five-course menu created for the festive season. Tuck into dishes including John Dory with bergamot leaf, and other Italian traditional Christmas favourites.

6:30 to 10:30pm, Dhs650 per person inclusive of a Christmas welcome beverage, additional Dhs300 per person for beverage pairing.

Vendôme

An international buffet awaits for the family at Vendome. Little ones can enjoy the dedicated play area and can even meet Santa and walk home with gifts. For adults, there’s live music and plenty of festive decorations.

6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling

Martabaan

The contemporary classic Indian dining venue by Hemant Oberoi is offering five courses featuring the best of Indian cuisine.

6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350

BBQ Al Qasr

One of Abu Dhabi’s most romantic restaurants is offering up a four-course menu that includes a BBQ wagyu ribeye roast – a must-try for fans of red meat,

6.30pm onwards, Dhs750 for food and a welcome drink, additional Dhs300 per person for beverage pairing.

The Lebanese Terrace

For fine Arabic cuisine this Christmas Eve, head to The Lebanese Terrace. Besides an array of popular Middle Eastern dishes, you can feast your eyes on the stunning views of the majestic Palace grounds.

1pm to 11pm,

Christmas Day

Palace Terrace

Round up your loved ones and head to Palace Terrace to enjoy a Christmas brunch featuring dishes from across the world.

12:30pm to 4pm, Dhs550 soft, Dhs650 house and Dhs750 sparkling

Festive experiences

Cascades

For a lovely family activity this festive season, head to Cascades on December 24 at 3pm with the little ones. You will have to come together to prepare a gingerbread house with only 30 minutes on the clock to showcase your talents. The winner will walk away with a cool Christmas gift.

Festive gifts

The Cake Shop

Want to bring a lovely festive gift home or send one to a friend? This basket is packed with yuletide treats curated by Emirates Palace’s master chefs and pâtissiers. All yours for Dhs450.

You can even opt for a wholesome turkey feast with all the traditional trimmings. For a medium turkey, it’s Dhs750, and for a large turkey, it’s Ds950. Emirates Palace also has a Christmas afternoon tea available for Dhs245 per person. Available until December 26 For bookings or more information, contact 02 690 7999, or email epauh-restaurants@mohg.com or visit mandarinoriental.com

Images: Supplied