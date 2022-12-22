Sponsored: There’s no time like the present to plan your NYE…

Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 in style at this newly-opened wow-worthy hotspot in Dubai. CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf.

Soak in the panoramic views with upbeat music, live performances, and a Mediterranean-inspired menu from 9pm to 4am. Come midnight, you won’t miss a firework in sight from Atlantis, Burj al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Eye, and JBR.

Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

New Year’s Eve packages start from Dhs4,000 per person with Dhs2,000 fully redeemable against the set menu and Dhs2,000 fully redeemable against drinks.

The four-course Mediterranean-inspired set menu includes appetizers of caviar on petit buns, followed by the choice of oysters, foie gras, and golden beetroot and goats cheese to start. For the main event, guests can choose between grilled lobster, beef rossini, and wild mushroom risotto with truffle. To end the year on a sweet note, desserts include cherry tartelette, CouCou clock, and a mixed fruit platter with ice cream.

Gather your friends and family and get ready to ring in the new year and “leave your inhibitions at ground level” at this epic NYE 360º party.

With limited availability and tables, make sure to book your front row seats to 2023 by contacting the team at reservations@coucou-dubai.com or 052 451 2188.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday, December 31. 9pm to 4am. From Dhs4,000 per person. Tel:(0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Images: Supplied/Social